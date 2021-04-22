Brunswick (BC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Brunswick to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BC opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.99. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

