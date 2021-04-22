BSCView (BSCV) Market Cap Reaches $2.86 Million

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, BSCView has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSCView coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $486,849.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00060167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00270451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003787 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $487.62 or 0.00967854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,463.57 or 1.00163090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.06 or 0.00645191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

