BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $11.00. 22,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 11,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.25 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.