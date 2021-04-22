Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Trading Up 1.3%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $35.08. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

