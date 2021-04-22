Burst Price Tops $0.0140 on Top Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Burst has a market cap of $29.72 million and $171,275.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,119,372,136 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

