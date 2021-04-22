Busey Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,692,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of IBM opened at $143.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $143.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

