Busey Wealth Management Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $370,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 37.3% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 177,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $56.00 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $237.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

