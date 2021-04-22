Busey Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Insiders acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.66.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

