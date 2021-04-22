Busey Wealth Management Sells 591 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 150,738 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V opened at $227.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.92 and a twelve month high of $228.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

