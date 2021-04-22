Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $44.26, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.92 million.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.93. 8,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,767. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $476.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.37 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

BFST has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Also, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $188,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.