BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Million

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $1.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000585 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

