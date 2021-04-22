BWS Financial Comments on Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,502 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,169,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,774,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 178,889 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

