BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Shares Down 2.3%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.84. 144,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 402,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BYD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get BYD alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.