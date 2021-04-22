Byline Bancorp (BY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.35 million. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BY opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $836.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

