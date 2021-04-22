Bytecoin (BCN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $310,807.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $161.03 million and $310,807.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $382.77 or 0.00706384 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 175.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 94.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

