Bytom (BTM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $114.55 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $316.17 million and $114.55 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.83 or 0.00514323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000835 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002425 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,671,831,188 coins and its circulating supply is 1,424,546,257 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

