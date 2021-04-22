bZx Protocol (BZRX) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

bZx Protocol (CURRENCY:BZRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One bZx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, bZx Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. bZx Protocol has a total market cap of $145.30 million and $48.04 million worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00069942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.31 or 0.00726197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00095949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,639.67 or 0.08458961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00050146 BTC.

bZx Protocol Coin Profile

BZRX is a coin. Its launch date was February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,921,092 coins. The official website for bZx Protocol is bzx.network . bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

