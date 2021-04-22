Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,022.89.

CABO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,846.10 on Thursday. Cable One has a one year low of $1,680.00 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,807.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,958.64.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

