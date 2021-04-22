Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after buying an additional 2,449,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,532,000 after buying an additional 2,278,215 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,737 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

