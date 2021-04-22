Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,130 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cintas comprises approximately 1.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cintas by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after acquiring an additional 330,330 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $347.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,288. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.67. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $192.80 and a 1 year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

