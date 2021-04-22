Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,179 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 189,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,128,645. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.84 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.