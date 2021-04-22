Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.03.

Facebook stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $302.41. The company had a trading volume of 149,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,092,797. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.95. The firm has a market cap of $861.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.14 and a 12-month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,918 shares of company stock valued at $457,346,443 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.