Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 167 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,293.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,297. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,232.20 and a 52 week high of $2,318.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,134.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,877.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

