Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,036 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tao Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Tesla by 330.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,322,000 after buying an additional 318,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $744.44. 263,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,120,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $670.45 and its 200-day moving average is $642.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,494.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

