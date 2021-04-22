Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.21 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.55. 13,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,589. The company has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

