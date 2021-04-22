Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,711 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Omnicom Group worth $16,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

