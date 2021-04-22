Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up 2.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $19,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,298. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.74. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $180.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.