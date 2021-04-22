Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.48. 13,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.56. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,443 shares of company stock valued at $99,879,942. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

