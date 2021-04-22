Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,553 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.1% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Truist boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 880,127 shares of company stock valued at $165,481,307. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $183.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,115,479. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $332.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.