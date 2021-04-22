Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 23,975 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,021 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 23,975 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises 2.1% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424,333. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.48.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

