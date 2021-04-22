Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 155,046 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,046 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,472. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

