Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,044 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 2.3% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in FedEx by 7.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $57,779,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.96. 7,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.41. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.63.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

