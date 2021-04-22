Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank grew its stake in Ecolab by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.86. 1,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,469. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.95 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average of $211.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

