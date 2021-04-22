CACHE Gold (CGT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.93 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $57.33 or 0.00104440 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00070144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00095550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.38 or 0.00720246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,566.16 or 0.08318023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049924 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CGT is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 57,794 coins and its circulating supply is 48,806 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.