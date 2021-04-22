CafeSwap Token (BREW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $545,231.00

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $545,231.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.91 or 0.00007553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.00282584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004092 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.31 or 0.00986443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00685570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,918.17 or 1.00359788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CafeSwap Token

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 2,048,368 coins and its circulating supply is 2,037,776 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

