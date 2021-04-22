CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.04. CaixaBank shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 140,769 shares changing hands.

CAIXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CaixaBank has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

