CaixaPay Market Capitalization Tops $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00063865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00284778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004337 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00026918 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.43 or 0.01000268 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.48 or 0.00680708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,129.47 or 1.00386635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

