Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Caleres worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,255,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,951 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $4,695,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 187,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,772,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Caleres by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $512,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAL opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.47. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

