Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Calfrac Well Services to post earnings of C($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The firm had revenue of C$180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.10 million.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$3.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$24.00. The stock has a market cap of C$127.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFW. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.65 to C$5.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.70.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

