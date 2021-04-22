Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Calfrac Well Services to post earnings of C($0.21) per share for the quarter.
Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The firm had revenue of C$180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.10 million.
Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$3.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$24.00. The stock has a market cap of C$127.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.35.
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.