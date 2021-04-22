California Water Service Group (CWT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. On average, analysts expect California Water Service Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

CWT opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.