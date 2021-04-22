Callisto Network (CLO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $166,831.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $33.38 million and approximately $166,831.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,225.57 or 0.04493637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060382 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

