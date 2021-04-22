Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.00

Shares of Cambria Automobiles plc (LON:CAMB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 75.99 ($0.99), with a volume of 8301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.99).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.78. The company has a market capitalization of £75.99 million and a PE ratio of 9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83.

Cambria Automobiles Company Profile (LON:CAMB)

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

