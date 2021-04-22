Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Critical Review

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Cambridge Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group $731.11 million 4.40 $192.74 million $5.08 14.67 Cambridge Bancorp $132.74 million 4.32 $25.26 million $6.20 13.27

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. Cambridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Independent Bank Group pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group 27.32% 8.68% 1.29% Cambridge Bancorp 16.43% 11.02% 1.09%

Risk and Volatility

Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Independent Bank Group and Cambridge Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus price target of $56.75, indicating a potential downside of 23.84%. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus price target of $68.33, indicating a potential downside of 16.97%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank Group.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Cambridge Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 93 branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. As of January 27, 2020, the company operated 16 banking offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and wealth management offices in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

