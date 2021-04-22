Camden Property Trust (CPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $120.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average is $101.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $121.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

