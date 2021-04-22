Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF)

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PMOIF has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 5,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,442. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

