Canaccord Genuity Lowers Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to $71.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.95. 1,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

