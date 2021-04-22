Canaccord Genuity Lowers Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to $71.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.
Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.95. 1,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $52.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.
