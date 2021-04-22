Canaccord Genuity Trims Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Target Price to $48.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XM. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $33.82 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.00.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

