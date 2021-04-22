Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.37.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,011,000 after buying an additional 355,860 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,001,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

