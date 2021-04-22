Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $3.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $16.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.54 to $16.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.24 to $18.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on CP shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $516.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $355.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $214.54 and a 12 month high of $390.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.55 and a 200-day moving average of $346.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway shares are going to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

