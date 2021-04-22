Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $11.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $366.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,283. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.55 and a 200 day moving average of $346.44. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $214.54 and a 12 month high of $390.46.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $516.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

