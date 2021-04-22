Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $11.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $366.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,283. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.55 and a 200 day moving average of $346.44. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $214.54 and a 12 month high of $390.46.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $516.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
